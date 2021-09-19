World Asset Management Inc Has $581,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,867,000 after buying an additional 2,047,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

