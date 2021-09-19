World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $569.15 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.57.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

