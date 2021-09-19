World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 66,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

