Xion Finance (XGT) Market Capitalization Hits $322,048.91

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $322,048.91 and $7,331.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00119303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00174142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.39 or 0.07114463 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,360.84 or 1.00240226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.75 or 0.00848196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,602,049 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.