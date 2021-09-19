XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.38.

NYSE:XPO opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

