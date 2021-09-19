YAM Price Up 28.6% This Week (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. YAM has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00058879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00128197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00049321 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

