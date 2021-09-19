Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.54. Approximately 92,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 173,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YGR shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.59.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$132.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,075,467 shares in the company, valued at C$1,451,880.45. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 62,800 shares of company stock valued at $82,575.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

