Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Truist Securities upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.81. 6,780,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,995. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. Avantor has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,672,000 after purchasing an additional 361,023 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 24.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

