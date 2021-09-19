Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 31.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.64. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $65.40.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

