Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after buying an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.12. 739,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,801. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

