Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBRX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 157,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.93. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.