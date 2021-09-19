Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.32). Nevro reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 196.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nevro in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nevro during the second quarter valued at $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.13. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

