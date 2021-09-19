Zacks: Analysts Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. North American Construction Group posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,852. The firm has a market cap of $440.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

