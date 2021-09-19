Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.36). Vapotherm reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

VAPO traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. 637,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of -1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

In related news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,996 shares of company stock valued at $832,579. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after buying an additional 69,544 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.