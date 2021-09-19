Zacks: Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.48. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $119,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,944. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

