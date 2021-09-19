Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce sales of $77.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.86 million and the lowest is $64.75 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $13.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 476.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $362.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.67 million to $368.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 107,874.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 5,994,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,632. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

