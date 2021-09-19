Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $372.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.91 million and the lowest is $352.16 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $403.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

ECPG traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. 630,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,455. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

