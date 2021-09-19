Zacks: Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post $194.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.83 million and the highest is $198.40 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $175.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $781.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.27 million to $790.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $859.52 million, with estimates ranging from $847.54 million to $871.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 102,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.