Zacks: Analysts Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.70 Million

Brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce sales of $310.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.60 million to $337.80 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $934.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.50 million to $968.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $76,430,000. Finally, 6elm Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $22,126,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.79. 2,526,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,116. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

