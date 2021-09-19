Zacks: Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report $2.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $10.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Westlake Chemical stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,308. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.41. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

