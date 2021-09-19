Zacks: Analysts Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report $334.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.15 million and the highest is $337.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $261.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,031 shares of company stock worth $15,100,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.61. 1,877,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,307. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average of $135.74. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

