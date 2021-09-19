Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will report sales of $9.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the highest is $10.14 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $35.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 million to $37.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $82.01 million, with estimates ranging from $62.18 million to $105.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

AFCG stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. 358,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $85,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

