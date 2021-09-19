Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce $268.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.04 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $231.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

