Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

SOLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. 4,018,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,544. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $402.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.74.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.