Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.
SOLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.
Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. 4,018,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,544. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $402.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.74.
About Electrameccanica Vehicles
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.
