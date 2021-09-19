Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after acquiring an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after buying an additional 348,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

