Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.58. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million.

SBCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th.

SBCF traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 926,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,510. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at about $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

