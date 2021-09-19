Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to announce $612.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $622.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $601.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $571.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.33. 859,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,202. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average of $121.57. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

