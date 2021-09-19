Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post sales of $69.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the highest is $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $58.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $258.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,379,808. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -189.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

