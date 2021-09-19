Zacks: Brokerages Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 702,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,117. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $89.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FirstCash by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.