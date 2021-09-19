Zacks: Brokerages Expect Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Purple Biotech’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Purple Biotech.

NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $128.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.07. Purple Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Biotech by 69.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 90,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

