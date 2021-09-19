Zacks Investment Research Lowers TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

TA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $657.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 2.22. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

