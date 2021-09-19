Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Buy

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BTRS news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Eng acquired 47,938 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 and have sold 3,715,944 shares valued at $43,584,792.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth $144,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter valued at $617,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in BTRS by 15.6% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after buying an additional 440,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter valued at $192,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

