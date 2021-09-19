Zilliqa Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $44.73 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,046,339,417 coins and its circulating supply is 11,754,872,264 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

