ZINC Price Down 1.5% This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $31,493.37 and approximately $1,180.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00130849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00047672 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.