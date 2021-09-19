Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.49. 4,160,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,599. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

