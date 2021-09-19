Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 575804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999,084 shares of company stock worth $32,381,489 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,324,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 238,816 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zynga by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Zynga by 1,605.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 803,934 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.