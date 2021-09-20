$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. 8X8 reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

EGHT opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $389,418.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,739.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,167 shares of company stock worth $1,780,961. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 23.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in 8X8 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 93.0% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 729,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

