$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. The Joint reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million.

JYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $106.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,344 shares of company stock worth $4,413,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $13,833,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

