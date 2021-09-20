$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aegon (NYSE:AEG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aegon (NYSE:AEG) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegon will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aegon.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

AEG stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,744. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth $72,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aegon during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Aegon by 29.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.