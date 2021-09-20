$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million.

TRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

TRHC stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

