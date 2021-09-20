$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.
Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 83.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,750 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 63,686 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NOK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,235,477. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
