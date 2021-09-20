-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.16). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

SDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,544. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 50.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

