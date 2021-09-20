-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Pulmonx posted earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

LUNG stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,692. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62.

In other Pulmonx news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $968,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,573,159 shares of company stock valued at $96,390,474. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.