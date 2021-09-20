$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $20.92 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,158,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

