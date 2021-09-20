-$0.44 EPS Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSSE stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. 619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,777. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.56. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

