$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.55. KBR posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

KBR traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. 12,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,824. KBR has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in KBR by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in KBR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.