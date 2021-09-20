$0.76 EPS Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of BFS stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

