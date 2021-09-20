$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 384,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 76,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

MC traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.14. 439,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Story: ESG Score

