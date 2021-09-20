$0.82 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.91. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.39. 7,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,812. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

