$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.92. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.59. 89,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. Navient has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

